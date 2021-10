Portland Police are investigating multiple cases of vandalism and some potential burglaries in the Old Port.

PORTLAND, Maine — Several Portland businesses have had their windows smashed in recent days.

Portland Flea For All, a flea market on Congress Street, posted multiple images on Instagram Saturday, showing three smashed windows.

Windows were also shattered at Reny's on Congress Street and Jefe Juans on Wharf Street.

According to Portland Police, these incidents are being investigated as vandalism, some as potential burglaries.