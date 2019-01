ELLSWORTH, Maine — A seal pup got a leg up or should we say fin up from a Maine couple Friday morning after being washed onto a roadway in Ellsworth.

Meghan Cunningham and her husband Mike say the seal pup was stranded on Bayside Road in Ellsworth.

They did exactly what animal officials have recommended, calling Marine Mammals of Maine and waiting with the young pup until they arrived making sure to keep him out of the road.

Ctsy Meghan Cunningham

Ctsy Meghan Cunningham