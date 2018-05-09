PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Stormy Daniels has blown into town and is set to perform at a Portland nightclub as part of her "Make America Horny Again" tour.

The porn star, who made international headlines when she claimed she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006, will appear at PT's ShowClub on Sept. 5 and 6.

Stormy Daniels is coming to Portland as part of her “Make America Horny Again” tour. She has two shows tonight and tomorrow PT’s Showclub.#NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/mTrcN460qo — Shannon Moss (@ShannonMossTV) September 5, 2018

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is at the center of a political scandal and is suing President Trump for defamation.

Trump has repeatedly denied having sex with Daniels and being part of a cover-up that reportedly paid the adult film star $130,000 to stay silent before the 2016 election.

© NEWS CENTER Maine