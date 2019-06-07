MAINE, USA — Severe thunderstorms swept through Maine Saturday afternoon, toppling trees and knocking out power.

People from Rumford to Norway to Calais to Danforth saw strong winds, rain, and lightning.

As of 4:30 p.m., Central Maine Power reported 3,756 customers without power, mostly located in Cumberland, Kennebec, and Androscoggin Counties.

Maine Forest Rangers are currently helping to clear a downed tree across Route 1 in Danforth.

More storms are expected to come through the state, moving towards the coast throughout the night.

If you can safely take any photos or videos of the storms coming through your area, or of the damage afterwards, please send them to NEWS CENTER Maine's Facebook page here: www.facebook.com/NEWSCENTERMAINE

This story will be updated.