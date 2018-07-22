SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER MAINE) -- Overcast skies and rain did not stop 1,300 women from competing in the annual Tri for a Cure. In its 11th year, Tri for a Cure benefits the Maine Cancer Foundation. The first wave of swimmers took to Casco Bay near Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The race was founded in 2008 by Julie Marchese and Abby Bliss, and it is a USA Triathlon sanctioned 1/3-mile swim, a 15-mile bike ride and a 3-mile run. Marchese says weather and the safety of the athletes was on their minds earlier this weekend.

"We were concerned that we were going to cancel the race due to thunder and lightning," said Marchese, the race director. "Today the Gods are with us."

The even raised $1,935,670 before it began Sunday morning. Organizers are hoping to beat the $2 million total goal by the end of the day. Marchese says the money raised will stay in Maine.

►RELATED: Expo Day for Tri for a Cure

"Everybody here has been touched by cancer in some shape, form ,or manner. That’s why they’re all here and that’s what makes it special," said Marchese. "The Maine Cancer Foundation is a foundation that only gives grants to places in Maine, so all the money stays here."

PHOTOS: 11th annual Tri for a Cure benefiting the Maine Cancer Foundation 01 / 07 01 / 07

It was the biggest year to date for Tri for a Cure and has become the largest triathlon in the state of Maine. "It’s a match made in heaven... women, fundraising makes it all work."

© 2018 WCSH-TV