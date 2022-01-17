Storm impacting Maine islands' ferry schedules

A potent winter storm is gashing Maine with snow and wind Monday.

MAINE, USA — Strong winds from Monday's storm are disrupting life for people living on most Maine islands.

Casco Bay Lines has suspended ferry service to all islands it serves, at least for the rest of the morning. Officials' next update will be at 11 a.m., and they’re hoping service can resume later in the day.

The Maine State Ferry Service said the Penobscot Bay ferries to Vinalhaven and North Haven are canceled.

The Swan’s Island Ferry, which runs from there to Mount Desert Island, has suspended its trips as the winds increase.

The ferry from Lincolnville Beach to Islesboro was still operating as of 8 a.m., but officials will keep evaluating as the storm progresses.