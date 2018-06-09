SACO (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Thursday's severe weather forced Kevin Fitzpatrick, the man who's been on a roof in Saco for 6 days, to come down...temporarily.

Kevin has been on the roof of Patriot Subaru since Saturday, six days, more than 120 hours.

It's his 6th year on a roof,.using his vacation time, to raise money. This year his goal is $40,000 for STRIVE...a non-profit organization that serves more than 1000 young people in Maine with intellectual disabilities.

Fitzpatrick says "their personalities and their triumphs over some of the things we take for granted is infectious and you want to be a part of it."

Every year Kevin deals with all kinds of weather, from extreme heat to Hurricane warnings, even frost. But Thursday it was a thunderstorm.

Officials with STRIVE were monitoring the forecast, while Kevin spent the morning tying down tents and signs.

And as expected, thunderstorms moved in around 1:30 pm bringing rain, lightning and highs winds, forcing Kevin off the roof.

But 30 minutes later he was back, to clean up and finish what he started. "If we can't meet the goal, the budget will have to be adjusted, Kevin says. "they wouldn't be able to help somebody or they would have to cut back on staffing, I don't want to be a part of that".

Kevin has raised just under 21 thousand dollars... a little more than halfway to his goal.

To keep up on Kevin's progress go to helpkevinhelpstrive.org

