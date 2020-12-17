Storm dumps more than a foot of snow on some Maine towns before noon; many in northern Maine without power

Versant Power said just after 1 p.m. Thursday that crews were investigating the source of an outage affecting 23,518 accounts in Aroostook County.

MAINE, Maine — Cold, wind and heavy snow brought much of the southern half of Maine to a standstill Thursday, including more than 20,000 northern Maine homes left in the dark by a power outage.

Steady snow was predicted for much of the southern half of Maine, with more than one inch per hour at some times.

The city of Portland called its first parking ban of the season and said that as of 4 a.m., nearly 40 plows were on the road.

Still, just after 2 p.m., the city said plows were unable to keep up with the snow and would prioritize the city's main roads.

DPW is reporting that given the intensity of this storm & how fast snow is falling (+ more than was expected) they are only able to keep up w/ main roads right now and have not made it into residential areas yet. If you do not need to go out, please don't! #portlandme #mewx — City of Portland, Maine (@CityPortland) December 17, 2020

Multiple crashes were reported on the Maine Turnpike within a single hour midday.

I-295: The road is closed at mile 18 northbound in Freeport due to a tractor trailer crash. Motorists should use Exit 17 to Route 1 in Yarmouth. — Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) December 17, 2020

The road is blocked at mile 59 SB in Gray due to multiple crashes. Motorists should take Exit 63 in Gray. — Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) December 17, 2020

Kennebunk: Per Kennebunk PD, Route 35 inbound from the Turnpike exit is closed. Please seek alternate routes. — Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) December 17, 2020

But 1:30 p.m. Versant showed nearly 25,000 customers without power from Bangor north.

Central Maine Power reported approximately 85 customers without electricity, nearly all in the Sagadahoc County town of Georgetown.

