Storm dumps more than a foot of snow on some Maine towns before noon; many in northern Maine without power

MAINE, Maine — Cold, wind and heavy snow brought much of the southern half of Maine to a standstill Thursday, including more than 20,000 northern Maine homes left in the dark by a power outage.
Steady snow was predicted for much of the southern half of Maine, with more than one inch per hour at some times.
The city of Portland called its first parking ban of the season and said that as of 4 a.m., nearly 40 plows were on the road.
Still, just after 2 p.m., the city said plows were unable to keep up with the snow and would prioritize the city's main roads.
Multiple crashes were reported on the Maine Turnpike within a single hour midday.
Versant Power said just after 1 p.m. Thursday that crews were investigating the source of an outage affecting 23,518 accounts in Aroostook County.
But 1:30 p.m. Versant showed nearly 25,000 customers without power from Bangor north.
Central Maine Power reported approximately 85 customers without electricity, nearly all in the Sagadahoc County town of Georgetown.
