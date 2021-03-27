StopAsianHate rally at Portland City Hall

A #StopAsianHate rally was held in front of Portland City Hall in response to the killing of 6 Asian Americans in Georgia last week

PORTLAND, Maine — At Portland City Hall on Saturday, a number of Asian Americans spoke about their experiences growing up in America and the stereotypes they faced.

Event organizer Marphenn Chann said his friends used to ask him if he was good at math, or a bad driver. He added this is their chance to be loud.

"The stereotype is that we're quite we're submissive, we stay in our corner," he said.

"Racism should not be discussed only when people of color are killed," Portland City Councilor Tae Chong said.

Speakers ranged from city leaders to Asian American high school students. Many responding to the killing of six Asian women in Georgia last week and an attack of an Asian woman in Portland who was sitting in her car when a man yelled racial slurs at her and told her to go back "where she came from." He was arrested.

According to NBC News, 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents were reported in 2020, an increase of 150% from the previous year.

"The last four years under president trump you know he's been calling it the Kung Fu virus the Wuhan virus the Chinese virus," Chann said.

Those who spoke at the rally made a call to action.

"Let's ask our schools to include more Asian and Asian American history in our schools and not just the story of trauma and conquest and colonialism," one speaker said.