BANGOR, Maine — The snow is melting, the flowers are blooming, and the Bangor Flower Show is back at the Cross Insurance Center.

The show runs Friday, 3-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While it's called a flower show, it's more than that. It's a hub for landscaping and other outdoor crafts from across the country.

Many of the vendors are local, like Dicks Sticks.

Dick Tasker hand-makes Ironwood Walking Sticks in Plymouth.

He's picked up this hobby when he retired.

"I wanted to do something that kept me busy and made me happy, so we've been doing this for 19 years now," he said.

He says it took a lot of trial and error before he figured it out, but he enjoys doing it.

"I make all Maine made walking sticks and canes. I go out and do a lot of walking in the Maine woods and find specific sticks that are really unique shaped," Tasker said.

He says he digs out the roots of the sticks he likes and uses the roots as the handles.

He also says each stick has to dry out for a year before he can work on it.