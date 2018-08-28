NOBLEBORO (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Whoever stole a 1930 Ford Model A coupe may have a hard time hiding the rare antique car.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the owner of the Model A was storing his antique car at a friends garage and police believe it was stolen sometime between May and August 25 when the owner discovered it missing.

Police say the Model A coupe is green and black fenders and has current Maine Passenger Registration plates.

Anyone with information related to the theft of this car is asked to contact Detective Scott Hayden at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 207-882-7332 or shayden@lincolnso.me

This green 1930 Ford Model A coupe with black fenders was stolen from a home in Nobleboro

According to Nada Guide, the automobile could be worth anywhere from $10,000 to $28,000 depending on its condition.

© NEWS CENTER Maine