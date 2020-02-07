Daycare total loss after overnight fire

"We are devastated and heartbroken to tell our beloved children and parents that our Stepping Stones building caught on fire tonight. The building is a complete loss. I apologize for announcing it to you this way, I will be in touch later today once I am able to get your contact information from the server.

This post is written by Amanda’s friend, Shilo Mathieu on her behalf. Todd and Mandi are understandably overwhelmed and have voiced concern about all of the families and their sudden loss of childcare. Please feel free to reach out to Mandi through me via Facebook messenger, I will pass it along to her."