MAINE, Maine — During an interview on CBS's Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Maine's Stephen King talks IT Chapter 2, his new novel The Institute, and Maine politics- specifically calling out Maine's Sen. Susan Collins'.

Though King claims he tries to keep his political opinions separate from his writing, he says the bleed into his work and he is not shy about his liberal political opinions.

Colbert held up a tweet from King during his interview reading, "Hey-hey, ho-ho, Susan Collins has to go."

King's response? "Susan Collins has been there for about a thousand years."

King is looking for someone new to replace Sen. Collins, who has been serving for more than two decades in the U.S. senate - someone, King says "with a little bit more of a liberal bent."

Sen. Collins and King have neighboring homes in Bangor.

King, who is sternly opposed to President Trump, told Colbert he has blocked him on Twitter.

"Stephen King has opposed Senator Collins in each of her reelection races," said a spokesman for Senator Collins' campaign.

