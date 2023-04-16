Maine steel workers rally outside Cives Steel Co for increased wages, benefits

Dozens of employees past and present marched along Route 201 in Augusta outside Cives Steel Company, demanding increased wages and improved benefits.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Dozens of people rallied Sunday morning outside Cives Steel Company in Augusta for increased wages and improved benefits.

Workers past and present argued the pay has not adjusted for inflation, along with subpar retirement and insurance coverage from the employer.

Complaints stated by employees to NEWS CENTER Maine were sent over to Cives over email, but the company did not respond Sunday.

"We've been doing this since the beginning of March, and it's been dragging on. They just do not want to go," Tim Dunlap, who is a plasma burner at the steel company, said.

Dunlap said the company has not bargained with the union, Local 807, in good faith and has not proposed any solution that satisfies the employees demands.

Cives Steel Company owns plants across the nation and produces steel products for construction projects.

According to its website, the company reportedly prides itself on being employee owned and for its high-quality products.

"Cives is an employee-owned company, thus ensuring all stay true to our founder’s vision of delivering excellence and exacting precision in all that we do," its website states.

"These guys are living paycheck to paycheck and begging for overtime," Dunlap said. He said issues go back before contract bargaining started.

"For a union shop, it's almost a joke the wages they are paying," Todd McGlaughlan said.

McGlaughlin said he left the company in 2018 for Bath Iron Works. He said conditions were so bad he took a pay cut to leave.

"Anyone that has left I have not seen come back here. ... I left at 30 years old, as I was about as high as you could go. ... Things like mandatory overtime are not conducive to having a family life," McGlaughlin said.

Some newer employees like Delano Allen, who goes by "D," said the mandatory overtime was unexpected. Allen said he's worked at Cives for a year.

"Literally me asking my kid, 'Do you want to eat, or do you want heat?' ... You should never have to bring that home," Allen said. "We should be home with our wives, our husbands or our kids ... not here fighting for something we deserve."

This article will be updated with information from Cives Steel Company if it becomes available.