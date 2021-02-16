Statue of Justice Melville Fuller to be moved from front of Kennebec County Courthouse

The Kennebec County Commissioners voted unanimously to move the statue of the former chief justice of Supreme Court due to his ties of racial segregation.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Kennebec County Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday afternoon to relocate the bronze statue of former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Melville Fuller. The statue currently rests on county property, in front of the Kennebec County Courthouse.

The statue of Augusta-born U.S. Supreme Court justice was erected in 2013. His complicated legacy is rooted in his 'Plessy v. Ferguson' decision, which institutionalized the “separate but equal” doctrine and racial discrimination in the United States for about six decades.

Fuller was born in 1833 in Augusta and he served as a Supreme Court justice for more than two decades, from 1888 to 1910.

The statue was a gift from Fuller’s decedent, Robert Fuller, estimated to be worth $40,000.

