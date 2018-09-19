AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The state is not renewing the teaching credentials of a former Democratic lawmaker who resigned following misconduct allegations published in a magazine story.

The Maine Department of Education says it denied Dillon Bates' credentials on Sept. 14.

Bates said he withdrew his appeal of the state's decision because of practical reasons. He said media coverage of "false allegations" against him prevent him from using his certification.

An Aug. 3 article in "The Bollard" quoted an anonymous source and alleged Bates had romantic relationships with students he met as teacher and coach at a now-shuttered all-female high school in Portland.

The state investigated a sexual misconduct allegation against a faculty member at the school. The Portland Press Herald reports that the investigation didn't find sufficient evidence of child abuse or neglect.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.