MILLINOCKET, Maine — Maine State Police Det. Benjamin Campell's body made a 145-mile journey back home to Millinocket Thursday.

A procession of state police troopers carried Det. Campbell's hearse from the Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta to Lamson Funeral Home in Millinocket.

RELATED: Body of state trooper killed on I-95 reaches Augusta

The caravan arrived in the town around 6 p.m.

Det. Campbell was killed Wednesday morning in a tragic and "bizarre" accident when he was helping a driver on I-95. He was standing outside of his police cruiser when two wheels separated from a tractor-trailer truck driving by.

One wheel rolled into the median, but the other hit Det. Campbell, seriously injuring him. Authorities responded to the scene, but they were unable to save Campbell. He was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center where he later died.

RELATED: Maine state trooper killed in 'bizarre' accident along I-95

RELATED: Flags in Maine lowered in honor of Detective Campbell

Det. Campbell lived in Millinocket with his wife and 6-month-old son.

Community members touched on the loss of Det. Campbell, who was a beloved officer, father, and friend.

"I think they're going to see one amazing show of support for the family because they are such good people, and obviously the state police are missing one of their best," said Kevin Leblonde, a man who lives in Millinocket. "It's going to be a lot -- a lot to go on. And hopefully this just goes by rather quickly because it's just so painful for everybody."

RELATED: Detective Campbell's LODD 12th in Maine State Police history

Det. Campbell's brothers and sisters in uniform accompanied his journey from Augusta to Millinocket every step of the way.

Maine Public Safety Department spokesperson Steve McCausland announced Thursday evening that services for Det. Campbell will take place in Portland on Tuesday, April 9 at 11 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena.