WARREN, Maine — A man from Penobscot County serving a 20-year manslaughter sentence died Thursday night at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

Carl S. Dyer died shortly after 9 p.m., the Maine Department of Corrections announced Friday afternoon. No foul play was suspected.

Per protocol, state police and the medical examiner were notified.

Dyer, 65, was sentenced in December 2005 to serve a 20-year straight sentence with no probation for class A manslaughter.

He was scheduled to be released in May 2022.