WARREN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — An inmate serving a 27-year sentence for murder died Monday morning at Maine State Prison, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections.

The spokesperson said Andrew Leighton, 51, died shortly after 8:34 a.m. at the prison in Warren. He was in the fourth year of his sentence.

Leighton pleaded guilty on Jan. 5, 2015, to shooting and killing his mother inside their Falmouth home in May 2013. Police had accused Leighton of shooting his mother, Shirley Leighton, just before she and his father, Thomas Leighton, were going to have him committed for mental health treatment.

Leighton began his sentence the day after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Consistent with department policy and attorney general's office protocol, the spokesperson said both state police and the medical examiner were notified of the prisoner's death.

Details about Leighton's death were not released.

