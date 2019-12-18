RUMFORD, Maine — One person died in an overnight fire that engulfed a Rumford apartment building Monday. Now state police have said a Rumford woman is likely the victim.

Fire investigators said the body was found in the first floor apartment of 73-year-old Jane Bubar, who is unaccounted for.

Officials are continuing to work to determine a positive identification.

The four-story apartment building was almost entirely engulfed, according to authorities.

Three apartments in the building were home to three families.

No others were injured.

Fire investigator said the fire started in Bubar's apartment but the cause cannot be determined because of the extensive damage to the building.

A neighboring building had minor damage from the flames.

