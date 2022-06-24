x
State police investigating body found in contents of recycling truck

A truck driver discovered the man's body in the contents of the cardboard recycling the truck had emptied at Casella Recycling, police said.
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — State and local police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found amid the contents of a cardboard recycling truck emptied at Casella Recycling in Scarborough Friday morning.

Scarborough police were called at about 9:15 a.m. to the plant at 13 Gibson Road, where the driver of a recycling truck had discovered the man's body after dumping cardboard from his truck, Scarborough police said in a release.

The truck is owned by Troiano Waste Services of South Portland.

An autopsy will be performed Friday afternoon by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The man's identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.

No additional information was immediately available.

