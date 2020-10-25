State police investigate death in Old Town

Maine state police say officers responded to a reported shooting on Brunswick Street in Old Town and discovered Derek Blyth, 42, deceased.

OLD TOWN, Maine — Maine State Police say Old Town Police received a call about a shooting in Old Town at approximately 1:30 Saturday afternoon, October 24.

The reported shooting happened inside a residence at 345 Brunswick Street.

State Police says responding officers and EMS discovered 42-year-old Derek Blyth dead inside the home. Following that discovery, members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded.

State Police says it will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. An autopsy will be performed later in the day on Sunday, to determine the cause and manner of death.

Members of the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team were at the scene until the early morning hours and returned on Sunday to continue their work of processing the scene.

State Police says it believes this is an isolated incident with no ongoing public safety concerns.