Human remains found in Caribou woods identified as man missing since 2019

The skeletal remains found Sunday were identified as Kurtis Madore, 31. A cause of death has not been determined but police say there is no evidence of foul play.

CARIBOU, Maine — The human skeletal remains found Sunday in a small wooded area off Route 161 in Caribou have been identified as a man who had been missing since June 2019.

According to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, a local man was walking in the woods when he found the remains.

The Maine State Police Department's Major Crimes Unit, Evidence Response Team, and K9 cadaver dogs worked to recovering the remains Monday, along with the Maine Warden Service, Caribou Police Department, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

Once the remains were recovered, they were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Moss said through dental records, the remains were identified as Kurtis Madore, 31. 

Credit: NCM
The photo of Madore police circulated when he went missing in 2019.

Although there was a complete review by the medical examiner, a cause of death has not been determined, Moss said, but there is no evidence of foul play. 

Moss noted in her release Monday that Madore went missing in the Caribou area on June 2, 2019. However, Moss said Maine State Police were not speculating that the remains were Madore's and would wait for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine identification.

