AUGUSTA, Maine — A pedestrian in Maine suffered minor injuries when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a Maine State Police detective in Augusta.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland says the state owned vehicle was driven by Detective Ryan Brockway. The Kennebec Journal reports McCausland says the female pedestrian was taken to a hospital for observation.

Police did not identify the pedestrian. He said he did not know if the pedestrian was using a crosswalk. The pedestrian was hit when Brockway was turning the vehicle onto a street.

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: Much Needed Rain for Maine This Evening

RELATED: A fast-moving glacier may collapse, sounding climate alarm

RELATED: Declassified whistleblower complaint could go public Thursday