AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's Governor and entire Congressional delegation gathered in Augusta Thursday afternoon to celebrate the start of creating the city's newest state-of-the-art home for Veterans.

The groundbreaking ceremony was for the Maine Veterans' Homes' 179,000 plus square-foot facility that will feature 138 private rooms for veterans, employ nearly 250 people, and act as the "first true small-home model facility in Maine," according to a release. It will also feature shops and recreation options.

Maine's top lawmakers spoke about how thankful they were for the creation of the facility and how much Maine loves its veterans. They think this facility will feel much more like its own tiny community versus a retirement home.

The project is expected to be completed by 2021.