MAINE, USA — Central Maine Power is once again under investigation by the Maine Public Utilities Commission, according to MPUC administrative director Harry Lanphear.

On Thursday, the MPUC launched its investigation into CMP following a notice by state representative Seth Berry (D-Bowdoinham) alerting the MPUC of improper disconnect notices issued to customers that say CMP may discontinue service without the approval of the MPUC.

“Nobody can be disconnected without our approval,” Lanphear said. “We consider this to be a very serious issue.”

Lanphear said Central Maine Power is required to file with the MPUC if they wish to disconnect a customer's service. According to Lanphear, CMP has not issued any request to them to disconnect service for any customers this winter. They did not request any last winter either.

Central Maine Power is required to request approval from the MPUC before disconnecting service between November and April, according to Lanphear.

Lanphear said the MPUC became aware of this today and quickly launched its investigation, “which is very rare,” said Lanphear.

Central Maine Power has not responded to NEWS CENTER Maine’s request for comment at this time.

This story will be updated.