SOLON, Maine — Residents of the small town of Solon were shocked after hearing that more than 80 animals, including dogs, cats, chickens and horses, were rescued from a home in the town earlier this week.

"I was shocked. It was terrible. You don't treat animals that way," said Beth Gordon.

According to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, the animals were taken from the property to emergency shelters after Maine Animal Welfare authorities determined that the animals needed urgent care.

A spokesperson from Maine DACF told NEWS CENTER Maine, that the investigation is ongoing, and the name of the property owner, where in the town of Solon the property is, or where the animals are being held, will not be released at this time.

Multiple locals say the home was located on Rowell Mountain Road and that it was a heavily-wooded property, not visible from the road.

Solon town officials had also been aware of the problem for upwards of 10 years and were actively trying to help.

"We were aware of how many animals approximately were out there, and we were relieved that the state finally stepped in to try to take care of the problem. It's been a problem for many years that's just steadily grown," said Solon Select Board Chair Elaine Aloes.

Aloes says the town's animal control officers and state officials had been working with the property owner to try to manage the situation.

"The state worked really hard with her, and our animal control officers worked really hard with her to try and manage it, -- but it reached the point where they thought it wasn't working," said Aloes.

With little information on the situation available at this time, locals are now concerned about the well-being of the animals that were rescued.

"They're helpless little animals, and they need our help," said Gordon.

"They definitely don't need to go back to where they came from," said Cindy Ladd, who lives in neighboring town to Solon, Embden.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information is available on the property owner and the animals' conditions.