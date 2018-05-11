BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Jamie Clark founded The Willie Wags in her basement just three years ago.

It was “a side hustle” to sell unique products from around the state and country in specialized boxes.

“They're not big box store brands,’ Clark said. “They're kind of mom and pop businesses that you can't find anywhere."

The businesses has turned into a successful one-of-kind store both online and in Clark’s shop in downtown Bangor.

View this post on Instagram

Visited by @newscentermaine this morning to talk about entrepreneurship in Maine. We gushed about the ingenuity, craftiness and hard working nature of Mainers and how that is playing into the DIY, shop small/local movements. We are so proud to be part of this community and to have the opportunity to spread the stories of so many amazing entrepreneurs. A big shout out to @zachblanchard for including @thewilliewags in the piece. ✌️When was the last time you shopped small? Open in Downtown Bangor until 6pm...come visit! . . . . . . . . #thewilliewags #tww #downtownbangor #downtownbangormaine #bangormaine #207 #shopsmall #shoplocal #makersmovement #entrepreneurship #smallbizlife #smallbizowner #smallbiz #spotted #readyforourcloseup #newscentermaine

A post shared by The Willie Wags - TWW (@thewilliewags) on Oct 30, 2018 at 9:07am PDT

You can find just about anything you always wanted, but never realized you needed inside her cozy urban-style store.

From bracelets made out of Maine beer cans, reusable Ziploc style bags and even some items that push the envelope (like a ceramic mug with President Trump flying over London in his underwear), Clark has it all.

But she says it is all in good fun.

“I don't think I'm really political. We try to be quasi-neutral. Very snarky!” Clark said.

That snark has a purpose. Jamie has made her mission to not just sell any old products. She sells products created by only female entrepreneurs.

Her goal: empower women.

“I'm a firm believer in money talks. You can pass legislation, but if you take your 80-percent buying power and you support female entrepreneurs you're going to put them at the table,” Clark said. "Not only are you supporting the business that sells it, buy you're supporting the entrepreneurs that make it."

Aside from products carefully curated from women she’s met all across the country, Clark also hosts after-hours events aimed at bringing local women together.

The Bangor native said she credits much of her success to the support of the people around her.

"The community here really supports each other,” Clark said. “It’s awesome.”

You can learn more about The Willie Wags at thewilliewags.com or by following TWW on Facebook or Instagram.

© NEWS CENTER Maine