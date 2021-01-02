Stardust 1.0 launches from Aroostook County

A first of its kind biofuel rocket launched from Maine on Sunday afternoon after a chilly start.

LIMESTONE, Maine — History was made in Maine on Sunday afternoon as a Brunswick company called BluShift Aerospace launched the world's first biofuel rocket today from Aroostook County.

The BluShift team experienced some technical difficulties during the first couple of attempts due to cold temperatures, but the company's founder and CEO, Sascha Deri, says this launch was a success.

"It landed right where we were hoping for and what we were planning for it couldn't have been better than that," Deri said to reporters after the launch.