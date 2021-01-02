Stardust 1.0 launches from Aroostook County

LIMESTONE, Maine — History was made in Maine on Sunday afternoon as a Brunswick company called BluShift Aerospace launched the world's first biofuel rocket today from Aroostook County.
The BluShift team experienced some technical difficulties during the first couple of attempts due to cold temperatures, but the company's founder and CEO, Sascha Deri, says this launch was a success.
"It landed right where we were hoping for and what we were planning for it couldn't have been better than that," Deri said to reporters after the launch.
Deri adds that this launch put Maine on the map in the space industry and expects he and his team will launch other rockets off the coast of Maine.