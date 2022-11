York County Sheriff William King said the standoff involves one barricaded person. As of 9 a.m., King said there was no danger to the public.

CORNISH, Maine — York County sheriff's deputies are at the scene of a standoff on Spur Road in Cornish.

As of 9 a.m., there was no danger to the public, according to a release from York County Sheriff William King.

King said the standoff involves one barricaded person.

As of 9 a.m., Spur Road was closed between Joe Berry Road and Route 5.

Officials said the public should find alternate routes for their travels.

King said additional updates would be forthcoming.