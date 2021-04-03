Standoff in Buxton ends peacefully, Route 22 reopened

An incident in Buxton led to a police standoff on Long Plains Road Thursday. NEWS CENTER Maine is on the scene.

BUXTON, Maine — Buxton Police were in a standoff on Long Plains Road in Buxton Thursday. Police spent much of the morning attempting to negotiate over a loudspeaker.

Around 2:24 p.m., the standoff ended peacefully, police said, and Route 22 reopened to traffic.

No word yet on what the incident was that caused the police standoff.

No word on injuries, either, at this time.

The Buxton Police Department will hold a press briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday.

#UPDATE: The standoff here in Buxton is over. Police have opened Route 22 to traffic. @NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/D4pAXsQXic — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) March 4, 2021

MSAD 6 Superintendent Paul Penna told NEWS CENTER Maine that Bonny Eagle High School/Middle School went into a "lock-out," which is different from a lockdown, due to the ongoing situation in Buxton.

Bonny Eagle Adult Education is in the area of the standoff. The superintendent tells me there are only adults in that building — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) March 4, 2021

