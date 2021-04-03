Standoff in Buxton ends peacefully, Route 22 reopened

BUXTON, Maine — Buxton Police were in a standoff on Long Plains Road in Buxton Thursday. Police spent much of the morning attempting to negotiate over a loudspeaker.
Around 2:24 p.m., the standoff ended peacefully, police said, and Route 22 reopened to traffic.
No word yet on what the incident was that caused the police standoff.
No word on injuries, either, at this time.
The Buxton Police Department will hold a press briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday.
MSAD 6 Superintendent Paul Penna told NEWS CENTER Maine that Bonny Eagle High School/Middle School went into a "lock-out," which is different from a lockdown, due to the ongoing situation in Buxton.
NEWS CENTER Maine is on the scene and will update as we learn more information.
