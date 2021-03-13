Standish woman crawls out car in stream after crash, but dies on snowy Baldwin embankment

Cumberland County Sheriff's Department press release says 42-yr old Baldwin woman crawled out of her car and to the embankment but died at the crash site.

BALDWIN, Maine — A 42-year-old Standish woman died at a roadside Baldwin stream after crashing late Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department.

According to officials, Desiree Lessard of Standish died at the crash site after her SUV went off the road and into the shallow stream.

Investigators believe Lessard crawled out of her GMC Yukon after it turned on its roof in approximately a foot of water.

Officials say Lessard got to a snow-covered hill and died at the scene.

A woman walking her dog Friday morning discovered Lessard's body, according to the report.

"The crash remains under investigation and the Sheriff’s Office is working with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of Lessard’s death," according to the release.

Officials determined Lessard was the only person in the SUV at the time of the crash.