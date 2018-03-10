ST. GEORGE (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Deputies found a 69-year-old St. George woman dead Tuesday morning at Drift Inn Beach, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it responded at about 5 a.m. to a missing person report.

Cherie Yattaw's husband told deputies that said his wife, who had not been feeling well, left sometime in the night on foot and hadn't returned.

A cause of death was not immediately determined, the sheriff's office said, which prompted assistance from Maine State Police's major crimes unit per medical examiner death protocol.

Police did not suspect that foul play was involved.

Authorities are awaiting results from the state medical examiner's office.

