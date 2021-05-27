St. Albans crash leaves 24-year-old mother dead, 3-year-old son injured

Chelsea Roy, 24, of St. Albans died in the crash. Her three-year-old son sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, the fatal single-car crash happened on Palmyra Road near the Magoon Road intersection around 6:30 a.m.

Police said Chelsea Roy, 24, of St. Albans, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze when she drove off the other side of the road and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Roy’s three-year-old son, who was secured in a child safety seat in the backseat of the car, was taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield treated for non-life-threatening injuries.