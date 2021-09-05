Springvale motorcyclist charged with manslaughter, OUI in connection with fatal May crash

Olaf Nordman is being held at the York County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

A Maine man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with a May 9 motorcycle crash that left one woman dead.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. that day on Emery Mills Road in Shapleigh.

Marissa Standley, 27, of Springvale, died at the scene from serious head trauma, according to a release from York County Sheriff William King.

King said Standley was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Olaf Nordman, 51, of Springvale.

A York County Superior Court has indicted Nordman for manslaughter, aggravated operating under the influence, and operating without a driver's license, according to King.

