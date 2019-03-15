SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Gifford's Ice Cream opened its five family-owned stands around Maine Friday in celebration that spring is on its way.

Even better, Gifford's free small cone tradition is on tonight at all stands from 6 to 8 p.m. Anyone interested can head to locations in Skowhegan, Bangor, Waterville, Auburn, or Farmington to kick off the season with a sweet treat.

This year, Gifford's is introducing seven new flavors to fans, including Aroma Joe's Peanut Butter Mocha, Blackberry Cobbler, and Watermelon Sherbet.

Stands opened at noon.