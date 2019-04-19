BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Parks and Recreation employees are getting ready to open the golf course and other outdoor facilities.

While they were working on getting the grounds ready for opening day, they found some campsites where unsheltered residents were living.

Now, Bangor police and other city officials are notifying people that they will have to be moved out of their homeless camps next week.

"But I assure you I will make sure they are taken care of and we are out of here and this area is cleaned up," a resident living behind the golf course told the Bangor Police Department.

But Bangor isn't the only city with this problem.

"It's bigger than just a city problem," said Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters. "It's a nationwide issue."

It's a nationwide issue in cities deemed "service communities," which are places that have hospitals, employment, and other resources.

"When they release a prisoner from Maine State Prison they want to send that person where they're most likely to be successful, and often times those are service communities like Bangor, Portland, Lewiston, and bigger places," Sgt. Betters said.

Once the camps are vacated, the real spring cleaning begins.

"Whatever gets let behind, the city will come in and pick up and clean up," said Tracy Willette, director of Bangor Parks and Rec.

City officials aren't the only ones weighing in on the problem in the city. Shannon Denbow is a concerned citizen and she noticed the waste left behind by those living in campsites.

"I went to take video of a duck, and you think he's got beautiful bright orange feet and you zoom in and it's trash," Denbow said.

She says she's hoping it's cleaned up before this weekends Kenduskeag Stream Race.

"Let's just clean up the trash. The homelessness issue is a whole other thing that I don't have any solutions to," Denbow said.

"We'll be doing some cleanup down there this week in anticipation of Saturday's event. And like we are with these other areas that we've found, continue to monitor them all summer," Willette said. "Certainly Saturday's event draws attention to the stream but it's used by recreational boaters year round."

The city says they will continue to monitor, and continue to offer all the resources the service community has to offer.