BANGOR, Maine — Thanksgiving is a day many spend gathered around the table with their families.

But for some, it's just a normal workday.

"It kind of just feels like an ordinary day up here," Danielle Roberts said. Roberts is a registered nurse at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and spending her holiday at work caring for others.

On her floor, the nurses have put up a Thankful Tree where they all take a leaf and write down what they're thankful for.

A common theme across the hospital this Thanksgiving, being thankful for each other.

"On the holidays when I can't be with my real family, I'm with my work family," Roberts said.

"It's kind of like a second family anyways coming to work on Thanksgiving," registered nurse Darcey Fraser added.

And it's not just the nurses that are part of the NLEMMC family.

"From the person who changes your trash or cleans your room, right up to the top administrators. We're all important we all have important jobs here and even though we're working on a day we should be spending with our family, we all have something to give," registered nurse, Kym Harkins said.

Some nurses have spent every holiday for years away from their families, while others are spending their first holiday at work.

"This is the first time my kids don't have my mom on Thanksgiving," Fraser said. "I love my patients and I know that they're here on the holidays so at least I get to spend that time with them."

The only thing that makes Thanksgiving a little different than other days, "turkey tends to put some people in labor but other than that it's just a regular day for us," labor and delivery nurse, Amy Goodwin said with a laugh.

