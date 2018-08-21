WELLS (NEWS CENTER Maine) — One man is dead and another in the hospital after their car hit the median guardrail on the Maine Turnpike, crossing lanes and finally slamming into trees.

Maine State Police are investigating the crash that happened in Wells, Tuesday morning, Aug. 21.

Police say the man who was killed was the passenger in the car and the driver was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life threatening injuries.

Both men are not believed to be from Maine.

Police say it appears that speed was a factor in the fatal accident.

The wreck closed two of the three northbound lanes during Tuesday's commute for several hours.

© NEWS CENTER Maine