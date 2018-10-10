PLYMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — State police say a Brewer man was killed late Tuesday night after he was thrown from a speeding car in Plymouth.

Troopers were called to the crash at the off-ramp to Exit 161 on Interstate 95 in Plymouth around 11:00 p.m.

Michael Heath, 63, died at the scene after being thrown from the car, according to police.

Troopers determined Heath, who had been traveling southbound failed to negotiate the curve at the Plymouth exit, left the roadway, hit a rock wall before the vehicle overturned.

Heath was not wearing a seatbelt. Speed was determined to be the primary cause of the crash.

© NEWS CENTER Maine