If you were one of the many customers who experienced an internet outage on Friday, you may be in luck.

Spectrum will offer a credit on internet bills for affected customers who reach out to them in order to determine the credit amount.

Lara Pritchard, senior director for communications in the Northeast for Charter Communication, Spectrum’s parent company, said they would work with affected customers “who contact us individually.”

Pritchard said the outages on Friday were caused by “weather-related fiber damage to primary and redundant networks.”

Spectrum kept customers updated through social media on the progress of the outage, and by around 11 p.m., the problem was resolved.

