The state's largest cable provider, Spectrum, is set to transition its Bangor area customers to an all-digital broadcast Tuesday.

The cable provider will remove all analog TV signals from its line up and deliver those channels exclusively in a digital format. As part of the upgrade, customers will have to get a Spectrum digital receiver for each of their televisions.

The digital upgrades have already started in other parts of Maine as early as Sept. 5 in Aroostook County and will continue through October.

Spectrum said it will directly notify customers of their specific upgrade date and the digital receiver for each of their TVs.

