KENNEBUNK (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Gooch's Beach in Kennebunk was packed with surfers of all ages and experience levels Tuesday evening as volunteers from Special Surfers helps children, teenagers, and adults experience a thrill they might otherwise not be able to do.

All the participants were affected by physical and developmental disabilities, but those disabilities didn't get in the way Tuesday night. Volunteers with surf experience helped each participant ride the waves, all free of charge. There was event a special group dedicated to helping those who don't have the use of their legs and other limbs surf the sea, using specially designed boards and a line of volunteers known as "The Gauntlet" who were dedicated to forming a barrier around the surfer to keep them from tipping.

This event is one of three that Special Surfers hosts each Summer season on the third Tuesday of every month from June to August. The nonprofit has been doing this for more than a decade, originally starting with just a few excited participants and eventually blossoming into an event that attracts hundreds. Tuesday marked the last surf event of the 2018 Summer, and was made even more special since July's surf event had to be canceled due to weather. Organizers say they're considering adding a fourth event next summer to make up for lost time.

