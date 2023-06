A force main pipe reportedly burst near Southern Maine Community College around 4:30 p.m., a city spokesperson said.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Willard Beach in South Portland is currently closed to the public due to a force main pipe that burst.

A spokesperson for the City of South Portland said in a release that the closure is effective immediately until further notice.

The force main pipe reportedly burst near Southern Maine Community College around 4:30 p.m., the spokesperson said.

According to the release, additional information will be released as it becomes available.