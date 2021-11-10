Veteran South Portland police officer dies unexpectedly

Steven Connors, 50, had been with South Portland police since 1995. Other Maine police departments offered condolences on social media Wednesday.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland police officer Steven Connors, 50, died unexpectedly at his home Monday.

"Out of respect for Mr. Connors’ family, friends, and colleagues, the City does not have any further information to share regarding Mr. Connors’ death," a city spokeswoman said in a release Wednesday.

Connors had been with the department since 1995.

According to the release, the city is providing support to police officers and any other employees who were affected by Connors' death

“On behalf of the entire South Portland Police Department family, Officer Connors was a true hero and will be sadly missed,” Interim Police Chief James DiGianvittorio said in Wednesday's release.

Connors is survived by a brother, sister, and his mother, along with other relatives.

Connors' name may sound familiar to some: In 2006 Connors was shot multiple times inside an apartment in South Portland as he and other officers tried to arrest a man named Terrell Dubois on an outstanding warrant. Connors and another officer injured Dubois when they fired back at him.

NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald report that Dubois is now serving an 18-year sentence in Maine State Prison for multiple felonies, including the attempted murder of Connors.