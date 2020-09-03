SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Captain Robb Couture, spokesman for the South Portland Fire Department, said a suspicious envelope with white powder was found at the Department of Homeland Security office in South Portland.
The building, which is on Gannett Drive, has been evacuated.
The South Portland Fire and Police Departments are on scene, as well as federal authorities. Two men wearing white jump suits were seen entering and exiting the building.
NCM
NEWS CENTER Maine will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
OTHER STORIES PEOPLE ARE READING:
- Two Maine men facing arson charges in connection with separate fires in Augusta and Athens
- Phippsburg man crashes into elderly woman's house in Bath, causing significant damage
- Bangor man cashes $1 million Maine Lottery ticket
- Largest union at Bath Iron Works endorses Joe Biden for president
- Report: Kelp contributes millions to Maine's economy