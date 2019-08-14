SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The identities of two people caught on surveillance video at a South Portland restaurant visibly going through another patron's bag are being sought.

South Portland police said Wednesday on Facebook that the two are suspected of stealing credit cards while out to eat at the restaurant.

With those cards, police said they allegedly purchased more than $10,000 worth of new electronics.

The restaurant was not identified by police, but appeared to be cafe-style.

Anyone who recognizes them, or has information on the incident, is asked to contact South Portland Police Detective Jeff Levesque at 207-799-5511, extension 7435, or jeffle@southportland.org.

via South Portland Police Department