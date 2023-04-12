Police investigating suspicious death at South Portland residence

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home on B Street in South Portland, authorities say.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland police are investigating a suspicious death at a home on B Street, authorities say.

A news release from the South Portland Police Department stated officers responded to a report of an unconscious man around 1:47 p.m. on Wednesday. He was reportedly breathing but had a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital, according to authorities.

The release stated this is an active investigation, and foul play can't be ruled out. Identities are being withheld at this time due to notification of families, police said.

"South Portland detectives and detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes unit are furthering this investigation," the release stated.