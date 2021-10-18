South Portland police assist with 'ongoing unrest' at Long Creek

Maine Department of Corrections staff did not immediately respond to requests for more information about the six-hour incident.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland police were called to Long Creek Youth Development Center for about six hours overnight Sunday to assist with an unspecified "incident," South Portland Police Lt. Todd Bernard said in a release Monday.

The Maine Department of Corrections called South Portland police at about 8 p.m. Sunday, asking officers to secure the exterior of the building following a report of "ongoing unrest," Bernard said.

Bernard said officers "took up positions until Department of Corrections could summon additional staff to handle the incident." He added that no South Portland officers interacted with anyone inside the facility.

Bernard referred all calls about the incident to the Department of Corrections.

Spokeswoman Anna Black did not immediately return a call for comment.

Bernard said Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough police assisted South Portland with routine calls during the Long Creek incident.