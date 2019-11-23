SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The city of South Portland has hired a new Chief of Police.

According to a release from the city of South Portland, Timothy B. Sheehan of Tewksbury, Massachusetts will be the next Chief of Police.

Since 2009, Sheehan was the Chief of Police for Tewksbury and became a member of their department in 1987.

Sheehan will begin his duties on January 13, 2020.

“I am incredibly grateful and honored to have been selected by City Manager Morelli to serve the men and women of the South Portland Police Department and the South Portland community,” said Sheehan. “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves with all the members of the department to develop strategies to build on the service the police department provides to the community and the trust-filled relationships that have been established.”

He is replacing outgoing Chief of Police Edward Googins, who has been South Portland's chief for the last 25 years.

According to release, Sheehan has a degree in Criminal Justice from Springfield College and a master's degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Western New England College.

Sheehan provided tactical support to the Boston Police Department after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

